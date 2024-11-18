Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Short Interest Down 23.4% in October

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the October 15th total of 4,110,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 832,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Paramount Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.
Shares of NYSE:PGRE traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,140. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. Paramount Group has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $5.92.
Paramount Group, Inc (“Paramount” or the “Company”) is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.
