Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Banyan Capital Management Inc.

Banyan Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin accounts for 8.7% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $14,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 238.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 44 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 346.7% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $698.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $636.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $575.38. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $425.20 and a 52-week high of $711.60. The firm has a market cap of $89.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.96 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PH. Raymond James raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $673.00 to $788.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $703.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $665.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $688.07.

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.16, for a total value of $1,703,818.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,839.40. The trade was a 30.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,927 shares of company stock valued at $12,807,811 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

