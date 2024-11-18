PeiPei (ETH) (PEIPEI) Price Down 18.4% This Week

PeiPei (ETH) (PEIPEI) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One PeiPei (ETH) token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. PeiPei (ETH) has a total market cap of $50.57 million and $2.83 million worth of PeiPei (ETH) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PeiPei (ETH) has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PeiPei (ETH) Token Profile

PeiPei (ETH)’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2024. PeiPei (ETH)’s total supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 411,156,335,213,487 tokens. PeiPei (ETH)’s official Twitter account is @peipeierc20. The official website for PeiPei (ETH) is peipeicoin.vip.

PeiPei (ETH) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PeiPei (ETH) (PEIPEI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. PeiPei (ETH) has a current supply of 420,690,000,000,000 with 411,156,335,213,486.71109 in circulation. The last known price of PeiPei (ETH) is 0.00000013 USD and is down -2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $2,582,854.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://peipeicoin.vip/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeiPei (ETH) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PeiPei (ETH) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PeiPei (ETH) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

