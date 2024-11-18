Perfect Moment Reports Fiscal Q2 2025 ResultsPerfect Moment Ltd. (NYSE American: PMNT) recently revealed its financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended September 30, 2024, in a press release dated November 14, 2024. The company, known for

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Perfect Moment’s 8K filing here.

About Perfect Moment

(Get Free Report)

Perfect Moment Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fashion brand that offers ski, surf, and activewear collections under the brand name of Perfect Moment. It offers skiwear, outerwear, swimwear and activewear for women, men, and children. The company sells its collections directly to customers through e-commerce and to wholesale accounts, as well as through other sales partnerships.

See Also