Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Buys 368 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICVT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 210.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 336.1% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $86.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.77. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1528 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

