PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PFRL) Position Increased by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PFRL – Free Report) by 264.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFRL. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF by 72.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 115,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 48,508 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $428,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 144,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,493,000.

Shares of PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.88. 1,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,965. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average is $50.53. PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.75 and a 12 month high of $51.51.

The PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF (PFRL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by investing mainly in senior floating rate loans of any credit quality from around the world. PFRL was launched on May 17, 2022 and is managed by PGIM.

