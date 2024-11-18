Phillips Financial Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Phillips Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $132.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.62. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $110.51 and a 1-year high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

