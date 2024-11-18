Phillips Financial Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Phillips Financial Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $183,842,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,249,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,251,000 after buying an additional 152,223 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 665,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,341,000 after buying an additional 21,335 shares during the period. Kitching Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kitching Partners LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $176.14 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.85 and a 1 year high of $180.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.40. The company has a market cap of $125.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

