Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $18.33 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Phillips Financial Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,924 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.4% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $18,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 26,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 130.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VNQ opened at $93.80 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $78.27 and a 1-year high of $99.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

