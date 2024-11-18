Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $463,000 Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 238 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 9,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,089,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Fair Isaac by 25.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,076,268,000 after purchasing an additional 174,397 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth about $529,000. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 181.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FICO opened at $2,261.00 on Monday. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $1,021.06 and a one year high of $2,402.51. The firm has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,007.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1,689.33.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,338.21, for a total value of $6,266,402.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,489,133.49. This represents a 31.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 249 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,338.55, for a total value of $582,298.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92 shares in the company, valued at $215,146.60. This represents a 73.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,890 shares of company stock valued at $13,780,452. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FICO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,130.00 to $2,374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2,040.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,964.92.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

