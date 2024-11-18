Phillips Financial Management LLC Sells 143 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $9,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $71,000.

Shares of MGC opened at $210.88 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $160.20 and a 52 week high of $216.39.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

