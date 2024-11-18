Phillips Financial Management LLC Sells 34,141 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Phillips Financial Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 500,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,141 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF comprises 2.3% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $29,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 456,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $320,000. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 16,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 231,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,577,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $60.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $62.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.13 and its 200 day moving average is $56.77.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

