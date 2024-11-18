Phillips Financial Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Phillips Financial Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.91 and a one year high of $83.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.2831 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

