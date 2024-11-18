Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$11.36 and last traded at C$11.36, with a volume of 9635 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.33.

Pinetree Capital Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$107.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 8.14 and a quick ratio of 5.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.89.

About Pinetree Capital

(Get Free Report)

Pinetree Capital Ltd. is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early, later stage venture, middle market, mature, later stage, turnaround and growth capital investments in micro and small cap companies. The firm prefers to invest in enterprise software, financial and healthcare industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinetree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinetree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.