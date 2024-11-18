Planning Directions Inc. Acquires 109 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Planning Directions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,298,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,736,000 after buying an additional 94,950 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,874,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,978,000 after acquiring an additional 60,213 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,456,000 after acquiring an additional 30,019 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,578,000 after purchasing an additional 221,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,119,000 after buying an additional 183,895 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock opened at $272.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $265.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $212.28 and a 52-week high of $279.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

