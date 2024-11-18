Planning Directions Inc. Takes Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,163,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares in the last quarter.

BATS JMUB opened at $50.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1506 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

