Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF) Director Purchases C$24,920.00 in Stock

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) Director Marc Murnaghan purchased 2,000 shares of Polaris Renewable Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,920.00.

Marc Murnaghan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 6th, Marc Murnaghan acquired 41,500 shares of Polaris Renewable Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$518,413.85.

TSE PIF opened at C$12.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.86. Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$11.08 and a one year high of C$14.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$264.55 million, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Polaris Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. Polaris Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is currently 164.00%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.

