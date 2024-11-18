Polymesh Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $106.66 Million (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One Polymesh token can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000357 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polymesh has traded 20% higher against the US dollar. Polymesh has a market cap of $167.49 million and approximately $106.66 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Polymesh

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,107,847,939 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 1,107,558,992.377342 with 908,689,851.564035 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.30054065 USD and is up 4.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $50,390,955.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

