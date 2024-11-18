Portofino Resources (CVE:POR) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Portofino Resources Inc. (CVE:POR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 166000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Portofino Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03.
Portofino Resources Company Profile
Portofino Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interests in the Sapawe West property that comprises various claims totaling 1,147 hectares located in the Schwenger and McCaul Townships, Ontario; the Gold Creek property comprising various mining claims containing various contiguous cell units covering an area of approximately 4,036 hectares located primarily in the Duckworth Township, Ontario; and the Melema West gold property covering an area of 869 hectares located to the northeast of the town of Atikokan, Ontario.
