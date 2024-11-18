Poseida Therapeutics’ (PSTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Poseida Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PSTX opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.54. Poseida Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $4.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Poseida Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,373,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after acquiring an additional 473,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,710,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 38,770 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 14.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,101,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 136,273 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 53.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 297,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 89.4% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 830,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 391,801 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications.

