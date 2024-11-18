Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (TSE:PPR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 40259 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.28.
Prairie Provident Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. The company explores for light and medium oil, heavy crude oil, conventional natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It principally focuses on the Princess and Michichi areas targeting the Glauconite, Detrital, Ellerslie, Lower Cretaceous Mannville, and Mississippian Banff formations in southeastern Alberta; and the Evi areas targeting the Devonian Slave Point, Gilwood, and Granite Wash formations situated in the Peace River Arch area of northern Alberta.
