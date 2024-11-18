Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Short Interest Up 18.1% in October

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the October 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Currently, 13.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 340,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.
Prelude Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %
Prelude Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.04. 426,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,581. Prelude Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $57.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.67.
Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Prelude Therapeutics will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Prelude Therapeutics
About Prelude Therapeutics
Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Prelude Therapeutics
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.