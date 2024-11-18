ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $105.68 and last traded at $105.50, with a volume of 387990 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.13.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 98.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth $1,188,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

