ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $85.05 and last traded at $84.72, with a volume of 74327 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.33.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.82 and its 200 day moving average is $78.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGL. United Advisor Group LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $763,000. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

