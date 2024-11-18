Prudent Man Advisors LLC Buys 1,408 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 649.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,511,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,740 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,104.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 933,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,560,000 after buying an additional 856,432 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 201.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 924,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,572,000 after buying an additional 617,889 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 701,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,516,000 after acquiring an additional 534,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 852,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,524,000 after acquiring an additional 218,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

EMN stock opened at $101.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.07 and a 200-day moving average of $101.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $80.14 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Activity

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 15.37%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 3,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $321,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,430. This represents a 19.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

