Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 222 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $574,908,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,510,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,877,000 after buying an additional 224,784 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 107.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,896,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,075 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,738,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,653,000 after acquiring an additional 88,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.7 %

EMR opened at $126.78 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $87.17 and a one year high of $131.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.00.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at $33,052,911.68. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

