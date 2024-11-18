QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Holdings Decreased by Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 87.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,200 shares during the quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 65.3% during the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 7,853 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in QuantumScape by 9.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 52,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in QuantumScape by 1.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 330,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in QuantumScape by 27.6% in the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 24,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QuantumScape Stock Performance

QS opened at $4.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 4.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a current ratio of 14.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 50,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $302,944.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,184,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,096,622.55. The trade was a 4.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 5,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $27,710.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,590,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,978,820.83. This represents a 0.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 713,986 shares of company stock valued at $4,148,984. Insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Profile

(Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.