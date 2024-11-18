QUASA Price Up 82.8% Over Last 7 Days (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 18th. During the last week, QUASA has traded up 82.8% against the dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $136,106.04 and approximately $1,247.08 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00006047 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90,051.09 or 1.00058889 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00010697 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00006235 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00004796 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00049411 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00145918 USD and is up 5.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $741.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

