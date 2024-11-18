Quest Partners LLC Buys 3,027 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in VeriSign by 0.8% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,472,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,864,000 after acquiring an additional 11,606 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 881,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $156,707,000 after purchasing an additional 48,344 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,376,000 after buying an additional 49,967 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 44.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 788,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,771,000 after buying an additional 242,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in VeriSign by 2.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 660,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,382,000 after acquiring an additional 17,018 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $180.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.91. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.04 and a 12 month high of $220.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.19 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $233,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,593 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,670. This represents a 3.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

