Quest Partners LLC Has $2.58 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth about $3,051,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth about $476,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 351.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 50,780 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 505.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 271,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,966,000 after purchasing an additional 134,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. StockNews.com cut Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Allstate from $216.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Allstate from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.19.

Allstate Trading Up 0.6 %

ALL stock opened at $196.88 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $131.65 and a 1-year high of $201.00. The firm has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.01 and its 200-day moving average is $176.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. The business had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.77%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at $15,880,915.68. This represents a 50.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. This trade represents a 57.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

