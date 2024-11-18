Quest Partners LLC Has $2.68 Million Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 377.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,453 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 61.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS increased its position in Equitable by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 34,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 4.8% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 5.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 4.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $47.44 on Monday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of -43.52 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Equitable had a positive return on equity of 76.47% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. Equitable’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,500 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,596.82. This trade represents a 15.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $316,834.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,002,342.38. This trade represents a 5.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,166 shares of company stock worth $4,286,705 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Equitable from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Equitable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.70.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

