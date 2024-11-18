Quest Partners LLC Has $3.26 Million Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 707.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,307 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THG. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $365,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:THG opened at $163.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.70 and a 12-month high of $164.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.70.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.73%.

In related news, Director Kathy S. Lane sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $252,889.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 6,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.36, for a total transaction of $992,669.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,782,214.76. This represents a 10.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,303 shares of company stock valued at $6,306,926 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on THG shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

