Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Short Interest Update

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the October 15th total of 3,240,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Qurate Retail Stock Performance
Shares of Qurate Retail stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.43. 3,113,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,246,971. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.64. Qurate Retail has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.68.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 75,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $73,515.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Analysis on QRTEA
Qurate Retail Company Profile
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Qurate Retail
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.