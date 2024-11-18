Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Short Interest Update

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the October 15th total of 3,240,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

Shares of Qurate Retail stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.43. 3,113,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,246,971. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.64. Qurate Retail has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 75,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $73,515.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 867.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,564,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,694 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,950,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,990 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Qurate Retail during the third quarter valued at $714,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the second quarter valued at about $752,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the second quarter worth about $378,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

