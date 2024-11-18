RA International Group (LON:RAI) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

RA International Group plc (LON:RAI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09), with a volume of 26160 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.05 ($0.09).

RA International Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.76. The firm has a market cap of £12.15 million, a PE ratio of -700.00 and a beta of 0.38.

RA International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RA International Group plc provides construction, integrated facilities management, and supply chain services in demanding and remote areas in Africa and internationally. The company's construction services comprise paved roads, gravel roads, temporary bridges, helipads/runway construction, and drainage systems; and brick and mortar, prefabricated, tented, hard wall, soft wall, single-story, multi-story, and containerized units.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RA International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RA International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.