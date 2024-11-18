Rarible Price Reaches $1.76 (RARI)

Rarible (RARI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. Rarible has a total market cap of $43.42 million and $992,321.46 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rarible has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One Rarible token can now be bought for about $1.76 or 0.00001902 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Rarible

Rarible was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,712,053 tokens. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarifoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rarible’s official website is rari.foundation.

Rarible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RARI is the native cryptocurrency for the Rarible protocol, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token. It empowers token holders with decision-making rights, enabling them to propose ideas and vote on platform upgrades. Rarible is a community-owned marketplace for creating, trading, and collecting non-fungible tokens (NFTs). It operates on the Ethereum blockchain and supports multiple chains like Ethereum, Tezos, and Flow. RARI tokens can be earned by participating on the Rarible platform and are used for curating content and participating in governance. The token’s role in governance allows holders to influence the development and operational aspects of Rarible. Rarible was established by Alex Salnikov and Alexei Falin, and is based in New York.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

