Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Short Interest Update

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 759,600 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the October 15th total of 643,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 506.4 days.

Recruit Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RCRRF traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.52 and a 200-day moving average of $56.44. Recruit has a 12 month low of $32.47 and a 12 month high of $68.37.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

