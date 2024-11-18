Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Taurus Asset Management LLC

Taurus Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% during the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 104.5% in the second quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 17,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,949 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $895.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $1,077.00 target price (down from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,235.00 to $1,184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,242.00 to $1,195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,099.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $756.81 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $753.69 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $985.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,034.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $83.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.15.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. This represents a 27.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.