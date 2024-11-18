Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Arhaus (ARHS)

Arhaus (NASDAQ: ARHS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 11/14/2024 – Arhaus was upgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $11.00.
- 11/8/2024 – Arhaus had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $13.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/8/2024 – Arhaus had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $11.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/8/2024 – Arhaus was downgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.
- 11/7/2024 – Arhaus had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/7/2024 – Arhaus was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.
- 11/4/2024 – Arhaus had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/15/2024 – Arhaus was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.00.
- 10/11/2024 – Arhaus is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/11/2024 – Arhaus had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $18.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/10/2024 – Arhaus was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush to a “hold” rating.
- 10/9/2024 – Arhaus had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.
Arhaus Stock Performance
Arhaus stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,531. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 2.58. Arhaus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $19.81.
Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Arhaus had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $319.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.
