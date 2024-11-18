Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Arhaus (ARHS)

Arhaus (NASDAQ: ARHS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/14/2024 – Arhaus was upgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $11.00.

11/8/2024 – Arhaus had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $13.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2024 – Arhaus had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $11.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/8/2024 – Arhaus was downgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.

11/7/2024 – Arhaus had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Arhaus was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.

11/4/2024 – Arhaus had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2024 – Arhaus was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.00.

10/11/2024 – Arhaus is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2024 – Arhaus had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $18.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2024 – Arhaus was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush to a “hold” rating.

10/9/2024 – Arhaus had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Arhaus Stock Performance

Arhaus stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,531. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 2.58. Arhaus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $19.81.

Get Arhaus Inc alerts:

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Arhaus had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $319.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Arhaus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Arhaus by 716,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.