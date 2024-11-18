Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Acquires 253 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 42,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 191,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,319,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $290.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $284.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.23. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $221.60 and a 12-month high of $298.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

