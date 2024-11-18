Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Buys 627 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,810 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shellback Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 20,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $834,000. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 676,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $166,645,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,923,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 13.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $22,320,000 after acquiring an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $235.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $142.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $216.79 and a 52 week high of $258.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Daiwa America lowered Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.