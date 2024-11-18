Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Achieves Market Cap of $870,555.05

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 18th. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $43.11 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00006031 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91,859.39 or 0.99974285 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00006413 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00010582 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00050831 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00129416 USD and is up 1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $42.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.