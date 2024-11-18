Royce & Associates LP Acquires New Position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 614,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,001,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 165,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 20,122 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 56.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 72,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,925,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,718,000 after buying an additional 71,476 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 17.3% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 18,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 11,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. 31.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VET opened at $9.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average of $10.54. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $13.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.089 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -9.63%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

