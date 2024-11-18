Royce & Associates LP Has $6.58 Million Stock Holdings in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,908 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in HBT Financial were worth $6,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,497,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in HBT Financial by 1,082.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 113,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 104,184 shares during the period. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HBT Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $930,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in HBT Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,298,000 after purchasing an additional 26,135 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 93.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 22,618 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on HBT. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of HBT Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of HBT Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HBT Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Shares of HBT opened at $24.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average is $21.20. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $25.35.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 24.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is 34.55%.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

