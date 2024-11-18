Royce & Associates LP Makes New Investment in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 176,908 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,901,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter worth $765,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,378,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,462,000 after acquiring an additional 38,248 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter valued at $1,142,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Diebold Nixdorf Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE DBD opened at $40.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.18 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day moving average is $42.03.

Insider Activity at Diebold Nixdorf

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, EVP Frank Tobias Baur acquired 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.58 per share, with a total value of $46,667.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,262 shares in the company, valued at $984,551.96. The trade was a 4.98 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DBD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Diebold Nixdorf from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DBD

About Diebold Nixdorf

(Free Report)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.