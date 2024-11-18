Royce & Associates LP Sells 274,302 Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,159,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,302 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.06% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $7,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 70,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 20.5% during the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Rancourt purchased 15,000 shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 157,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,080.14. This trade represents a 10.51 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVGI opened at $2.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average is $4.17. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $7.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $85.56 million, a P/E ratio of 2.43, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.46.

Several research firms have commented on CVGI. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

