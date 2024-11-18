RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Raised by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $730,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in RTX by 35.5% during the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in RTX by 2.6% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 126.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 175,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after buying an additional 98,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $118.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $128.70. The firm has a market cap of $157.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 72.00%.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Melius Research raised their price objective on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.27.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

