Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Trading 0.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.93 and last traded at $43.38. Approximately 1,027,361 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 11,230,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.18.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.97.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.40 and its 200-day moving average is $44.67. The stock has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $2,514,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,937 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,160.30. This represents a 22.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 31,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Schlumberger by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 761,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,961,000 after purchasing an additional 156,698 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 716,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 67.2% in the third quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 27,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 11,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

