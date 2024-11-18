Seele-N (SEELE) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Seele-N has a total market cap of $9.65 million and approximately $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Seele-N has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00006031 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91,859.39 or 0.99974285 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00006413 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00010582 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00050831 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041207 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.