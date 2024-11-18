Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $303,000 Position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 7.3% during the second quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,848,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,004,000 after buying an additional 398,302 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $1,953,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the first quarter worth $555,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,331,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,178,000 after purchasing an additional 36,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $821,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 277,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,547.15. This represents a 20.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $116,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,046.64. This represents a 5.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,551 shares of company stock worth $1,658,201 in the last three months. 19.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ACEL opened at $11.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.86. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $951.03 million, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.47.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

