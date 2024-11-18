Semus Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 12,823 FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 150.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 68.2% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FAUG stock opened at $46.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $648.34 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.64.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

